Clear

New website provides legal help to those with limited means

A new website is available to provide legal resources to Indiana residents of limited financial means and help them with civil matters including family, housing, employment, and educational services.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new website is available to provide legal resources to Indiana residents of limited financial means and help them with civil matters including family, housing, employment, and educational services.

The website, indianalegalhelp.org , provides contact information for legal service providers in each county, questions to ask when hiring a lawyer and a variety of self-help forms covering family law and general civil matters.

The website was developed by the Coalition for Court Access. The Coalition for Court Access was created by the Indiana Supreme Court in May 2016. The Coalition is made up of nearly 20 legal stakeholders including the Indiana Bar Foundation. It works to develop and implement a statewide plan to improve the availability and quality of civil legal services for people of limited means.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold blast on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Image Fire destroys construction business

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Light pockets of mixing rain and snow, cloudy. High: 39°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Christmas in the Park 5k

Image

THFD Seeking Applicants

Image

Jasonville PD need help after driver wrecks into handicap ramp

Image

The Great Christmas Encounter

Image

Theta Chi Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder