New website launched to help people find trusted resources ahead of 2020 election

The Indiana Secretary of State's Office is helping spread trusted resources ahead of the election.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 2:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Secretary of State's Office is helping spread trusted resources ahead of the election.

The office joined the 'Trusted Info 2020' campaign.

The national initiative has a website linking people to more important voting information in your area.

To learn more, click here.

