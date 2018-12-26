New website hopes to help keep your children safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new website is connecting you with important safety information for Hoosier students.
The Indiana School Safety Hub is part of Indiana's School Safety Plan.
Leaders say the state must address issues beyond building security and emergency training.
The Indiana School Safety Hub is the first phase of the plan.
Students, teachers, and the public can receive information about mental health and substance abuse.
The goal is to streamline information to make it easier to find.
To see the website, click here.
