New way to report safety issues for your child starts Thursday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new way for you to improve the safety of your kids at school...and that's all with the use of your phone.

Junior Crime Stoppers was released last week.

It's a collaboration between the Vigo County School Corporation and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Starting on Thursday, you'll be able to report issues by text.

That's in addition to submitting video or photo evidence.

The app allows you to anonymously report issues like bullying.

All tips go to the police and school leaders.