The walkway to West Terre Haute is officially open

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A project that's been in the making for several years now is finally finished. It's the walkway in West Terre Haute.

Many people have been using the walkway before it was complete. This was dangerous because no barricades were up, but now the walkway is safe for all.

Former County Commissioner Judith Anderson and Senator Jon Ford spearheaded this project. They were able to get legislation passed back in 2018 to fund it through the Indiana Department of Transportation. In total it cost $9 million. It's a project Anderson is happy to see happen.

"Being on this side of the river I saw all the things that happened on what we call the grain. You know the accidents, or just a car accident walking or bicycling, it was such a dangerous place."

Senator Ford says this is the perfect place for families to spend time.

"It brings a recreational aspect to it where people can experience the river and the wetlands area and also the trail. They can get out there with their kids and you know go for a long bike ride," Ford said.

Vicki and James Deevers are Terre Haute residents checking out the new walkway for the first time. They say the ride was so smooth and nice on their bikes.

"I just hope that people don't tear it up and mess it up and take care of it like they should. Don't vandalize it or anything like that, that would be bad, that would be sad. There's always those types of people that do that."

The walkway is seven-tenths of a mile. Anderson says it's more than just a walkway though.

"I watched a gentleman and his three young sons come and I mean you can just tell this is a place that families are going to learn. When you go out there and get at the lookout point the things you can get out here and these children will be able to see, they're things they've only heard about," says Anderson.

At this time, the date for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting is still in the works.