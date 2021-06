VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new pedestrian walkway in Vigo County is almost ready for use.

It will provide a safe way for people to cross between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute.

Crews started working on the walkway a little over a year ago.

Before now, people biked or walked along the edge of the road and bridge, which could be dangerous.

The construction company says work has wrapped up. Commissioner Chris Switzer says an official date for use should be announced soon.