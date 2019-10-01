New walking group challenges people to walk a 2K every Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Walk a 2K every Tuesday, that's the mission behind a new walking group that anyone can join.

Tuesday was the kickoff.

It's sponsored by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Purdue Extension, and Indiana State University.

The program is aimed at getting everyone active and out in the community.

"We thought it was important to get people from out behind their desks, take a little break, get up, and walk around. Most people can walk 1.25 miles during their lunch break...or on a break. So we thought it would have a chance for downtown businesses to get to know their neighbors, employees on campus to take a break with their colleagues and get out and take a walk," Amy Demchak told us.

Walks begin at noon every Tuesday at the Chamber office in downtown Terre Haute.

A new route will be posted each month with different stops each week.

To learn more, click here.