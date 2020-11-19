Virtual demonstration could help new parents set up car seats

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Your child’s safety is a top priority especially when you travel. Go Insurance Company and Tot Squad, a provider for parenting advice and services, are launching a national campaign to increase child passenger safety.

A child restraint system or a car seat is required by law in Illinois and in Indiana for children under the age of 8. Our main goal as parents is to keep our children safe and follow those laws. However proper installation of that car seat is the first step and it’s where the first mistake most parents make.

Go Insurance put out a report of the 10 least safe places for children and infants. Car seats topped the list. This drove Go Insurance and Tot Squad to launch a nationwide initiative to get parents more aware of car seat safety.

We spoke with the Co-Founder and CEO of Go Insurance Kevin Pomplum about some of the issues that arise with new parents.

“When new parents would leave the hospital, they would ask the nurse or doctor “Can you help me with the car seat” and the most common answer was “I sorry I can’t.”.”

They came up with a virtual experience that can make a big difference in that first car ride home. Tot Squad Founder and CEO Jen Saxton highlights how an increasingly virtual world has made this possible.

We also got to speak with Jen Saxton, who is the Founder and CEO of Tot Squad.

“One of the silver linings of COVID is that we are seeing more adoption of the virtual car seat check-up opportunity.”

This allows for more flexibility for parents to make sure that everything is in check before putting your little one in the car seat. Finally, we asked Saxton what mistake parents make most when putting their children in a car seat.

“Probably the most common error that we see with your child in a car seat, is that the harness straps are too loose. If you can get your child in and out of the car seat without having to loosen that harness, it was too loose while they were riding.”

To look at the study conducted by Go Safe Labs, you can click the link below.

https://gosafelabs.com/research/child-safety-on-us-highways-2014-2018

If you are interested in any of these virtual meetings or other information regarding car seats or other parenting tips, you can go to

www.totsquad.com.

You can also go to gosafeinsurance.com for more information.