New virus has infected more than 24,500 people globally - track its progress here

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins have developed a website where you can track its spread. See that site here.
The latest figures as of Wednesday in Beijing:
— China: 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 21 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. A death also occurred in the Philippines.
— Japan: 35
— Singapore: 28
— Thailand: 25
— South Korea: 18
— Australia: 14
— Germany: 12
— United States: 11
— Taiwan: 11
— Malaysia: 10
— Vietnam: 10
— France: 6
— United Arab Emirates: 5
— Canada: 4
— India: 3
— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
— Russia: 2
— Italy: 2
— Britain: 2
— Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Spain: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
