New video teaches kids about finances

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A new video will teach kids about finances.

'Right on the Money' launched on Wednesday.

It explains how tax dollars are used for services in the state.

The Indiana State Treasurer and Education Superintendent helped put the new initiative together.

They hope teaching kids will lead to a financially stronger state in the long-run.

"Right on the Money" - Indiana Financial Education Series from AXIOM on Vimeo.