WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A new video will teach kids about finances.
'Right on the Money' launched on Wednesday.
It explains how tax dollars are used for services in the state.
The Indiana State Treasurer and Education Superintendent helped put the new initiative together.
They hope teaching kids will lead to a financially stronger state in the long-run.
"Right on the Money" - Indiana Financial Education Series from AXIOM on Vimeo.
Related Content
- New video teaches kids about finances
- An eagle named 'Eddie' teaches young kids about gun safety
- Teaching kindness to kids at a young age
- Make a Difference: Teaching kids how to defend against bullies
- Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
- Mayor: state audits show city finances improving
- Christmas Walk teaches holiday history
- Athlete Symposium teaches how to prevent injuries
- Guest speaker teaches hunter education course in Marshall
- Illinois libraries receive grants to teach tech, life skills
Scroll for more content...