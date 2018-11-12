Clear

New memorial replaces removed veterans sign

A new veterans memorial has replaced a sign that was removed in May

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lu Ann Judy's husband is a Desert Storm veteran. In May, the county took down a sign that honored her husband and other Gulf War vets.

Judy says, "We really need to bring home the hometown feel and recognize those veterans that really needed to be recognized."

The sign was originally meant to be temporary. It did not end up that way.


Judy had been working to raise money for a permanent solution for years. Her efforts got a boost thanks to public outcry over the original sign's removal.

Judy says, "People really got on the bandwagon. Toyota of Illinois, in Lawrenceville, they did a challenge to the businesses. And a lot of people donated from the community"

Workers completed the memorial this veteran's day weekend. It recognizes veterans as far back as the revolutionary war.

Judy says, "This tribute is awesome. I love the fact that it recognizes everyone."

The entire memorial plaza received a facelift. All thanks to Judy's project.

Judy says, "I just want to thank everyone who helped me with this. For all the donations. It is really heartfelt."

