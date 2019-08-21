Clear
New vaping program to be introduced in Vigo County Schools

Wednesday morning the Vigo County School Corporation and the Hamilton Center will come together to launch a new education program. The program centers around vaping among high school students.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:39 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Wednesday morning the Vigo County School Corportation and the Hamilton Center will come together to launch a new education program.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

The program centers around the increase in vaping by high school students.

Recent studies show that 24% of 12th graders in Vigo County report vaping in the past month.

Another alarming statistic...according to the school corporation, in the 2018-2019 school year 306 tobacco or vaping violations were reported.

In the previous years, those who were caught vaping received a 3-day in-school suspension. This initiative would offer a different alternative to suspension.

The new program is called 'Catch My Breath.'

If caught vaping on school grounds, students will attend a 30-40 minute class once a week for 4 weeks.

The class will be offered by the Hamilton Center.

The mission of the new program is to educate about the dangers of vaping while avoiding disruption during class time.

Another mission is to lower the number of students vaping due to its harmful effects.

Most vaping tools contain nicotine, whether that be a vape pen or Juul.

Teens are often attracted to the devices because of the flavors which tend to hide the nicotine.

According to the CDC, tobacco use is the leading cause of disease and death in the United States.

For children at this age, who are still developing, early exposure to nicotine can alter the way the brain works.

This new program may be a way to lower the risks at a younger age.

News 10 will be at the meeting and will bring any new updates on the program as we learn more.

