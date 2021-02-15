New vaccination clinic vaccinates more than 1000 people in a single day

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Major vaccination efforts are underway on both sides of the state line here in the Wabash Valley. One county health department set a goal of administering a thousand COVID-19 doses. The Crawford County Health Department leaders said the faster they vaccinate the public, the sooner they will get new shipments of COVID-19 drugs to vaccinate more people.

That's why they came up with a drive-thru model to get a thousand people vaccinated in a single day.

The Crawford County Health Department offered this drive-thru clinic to vaccinate as many people as possible in a short period of time.

People could just pull up outside the Robinson School District's Transportation Building to get their vaccine.

Volunteers guided drivers and shots went into arms as people sat in their cars.

The Director of the Crawford County Health Department, Madelyn Taylor, said this clinic is happening because more vaccines need to go out to the public.

Taylor said, "The state, I'm sure you've heard, how allocations are going, they're kind of slow. But if they see that you're using it quickly they're going to give it to you quickly. If you're sitting on that vaccine and not using it, then they'll slow down your allocations."

Taylor said Crawford County is in the top 10 for Illinois counties that have vaccinated the most people.

She said this is an important milestone because at the very beginning of the vaccine rollout the county wasn't even in the top 50 to receive vaccines.

Taylor said, "We know what this means, we know what vaccinating this many people means in one day, that means one step forward to a healthier county and a little bit normal of a lifestyle. As normal as it can get right now."

Taylor told News 10 this clinic gives hope to people getting vaccinated and it helps the vaccinators feel like they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

She said she's very thankful for all the support so far and she hopes to offer this clinic again.

Taylor said the health department needs your help to get more people vaccinated.

If you would like to volunteer, you can go to the Crawford County Health Department website.