New details on overpass coming to intersection on the north side of Terre Haute

News 10 has learned new details about an overpass that is on the way to the north side of Terre Haute. That's after Mayor Duke Bennett gave a city update to the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 9:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- News 10 has learned new details about an overpass that is on the way to the north side of Terre Haute. That's after Mayor Duke Bennett gave a city update to the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. 

Drivers can expect some major road work projects soon to come. That includes another overpass at 13th street and 8th avenue. This is  near Indiana State University's campus and Union Hospital.

A railroad runs right through the intersection. The mayor wants to build an overpass. Thanks to grant money, this project will be possible.

Nearly 50 to 60 trains travel through the intersection in a day. Several ambulances use the route to get to Union Hospital. When emergency hits, time is of the essence. Putting an overpass will not only be beneficial for first-responders, but drivers as well. 

Bobbie Rogers, a driver, says this has been a long time coming. 

"I think it's awesome. I want to see something different," Rogers said. 

Last month, News 10 spoke to Atlantis Aquatic Gardens. The business sits right at the intersection. It serves as an interactive zoo for kids and animal lovers. The business has several different species, including an alligator and parrots.

Bill Heyman, the owner of Atlantis Aquatic Gardens, says some people drive two hours to come see his place. He says an overpass brings some concerns when it comes to the future of his business.

"Our phone has been ringing off the wall. I didn't realize how many people value us. People are concerned that we will go away after 43 years in Terre Haute," Heyman said. "We have a lot of people who call this place home. So, we don't want to go away."

Heyman says he does believe a new overpass will be beneficial for the city.

"We have needed this for years," he said. "The north end has needed it. It is tremendous. Don't misunderstand me, if we have any sound of reservation about it. We are concerned that something might happen to us."

Heyman says they will relocate Atlantis Aquatic Gardens if they have to. 

The city plans to begin construction in 2020.

