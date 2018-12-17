New treatment program to fight opioid abuse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new drug treatment program is working to make an impact on local opioid abuse.

The program is a group effort between the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Vigo County Community Corrections, and the Hamilton Center. It all started because of a local demand for opioid treatment.

Those three entities were looking for alternatives and ways to address the opioid problem. They were ultimately able to secure a grant from the Department of Corrections for a jail treatment program. The kicker, is right now, the jail doesn't have the space to house anyone. That's where Vigo County Community Corrections comes in.

For 90 days, people in the treatment program will stay in that facility and don't leave unless it's for a medical or court appointment. Their treatment is done in their rooms, and they have no contact with outsiders or visitors.

Bill Watson with Community Corrections says the program is unique.

Watson explains, "Hamilton Center has a medically-assisted treatment program that they have on the outside. You know we have the Vet Courts, the Drug Courts, they're all doing some types of treatment. This one specifically addresses the opioid addiction through Vivitrol injections."

Watson says the program currently has 3 active members, 5 more will start Tuesday, and 3 more people are waiting to be assessed.

The program itself can take up to 30 people for treatment.

Watson says the grant that made this treatment possible has to be applied for every year. He says those overseeing the program will submit performance data every year. Watson says if the need is great enough, they can ask for more money to expand.