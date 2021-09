TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new exhibit is ready for visitors at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum.

The exhibit is a traveling display from the Holocaust Remembrance Center out of Jerusalem.

The display goes through the history of the Holocaust. It's a timeline of the events.

CANDLES told us they get a new exhibit every two months.

The museum is open on Fridays and Saturdays. Masks are required for anyone stopping in.