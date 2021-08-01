New training tower helps local firefighters sharpen their skills

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Honey Creek Fire Department recently got a new training tower, this building will help better equip firemen when they respond to your calls in emergency situations! The Honey Creek Fire Department trains three times a week in the new training tower. This happens at 9-am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Battalion Chief says the purpose of all of this is to help y'all at home.

Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy says it's important for his firefighters to keep their skills sharp at all times!

"The idea is if you don't use it you lose it, even with the most basic skills we want to be sure we're good with all the way down to hose advancement. We put out fires with water and hoses and if we can't get that hose to the fire, there's going to be other issues."

Honey Creek firefighter of 3 years Jason West explains what the hose advancement training looks like.

"We are practicing laying our hose into the actual structure. We have 50-foot of hose we're actually going to line up at the front door then we are going to bring it into the structure so we can get to the fire room in a safe manner, and keeping our guys safe and the community safe while protecting their houses by getting the hose in there faster."

They also got to test out a variety of new equipment pieces, like different hose nozzles.

"It's a smooth bore that means there's nothing in between it as our combination nozzle has a little gate on the front and you can use it and make the pattern spray out. It's just used for different stuff like a combination nozzle is used for mechanical ventilation where we go to the front door and we move it to the fog and it takes all the smoke out of the fire room and shoves it out."

Their main goal when responding to calls is making sure nobody gets hurt and protecting your important valuables in your homes.

"Time is extremely valuable like I said if somebodies trapped, our main goal is life safety and then property conservation. So if we can get our skills to the point to where we're getting into structures faster and putting out the fires faster rescuing those victims faster that is our goal.

The official grand opening date for the training tower is still in the works.