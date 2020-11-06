New trail coming to Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area

GREENE CO. Ind. (WTHI) - A new trail will be coming to the Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife area here in Greene County, Indiana. Some visitors are already excited about the new addition.

The Department of Natural Resources just announced they will be adding an A.D.A. accessible trail that will make traversing the park much easier. The trail will be about a half-mile in length and will be approximately in the same area as the current mowed down trail. The trail will have educational stops and signage.

Jenny Austin and Jean Capler drive from Bloomington, Indiana to Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife area to experience nature at its best quite often. Goose Pond offers spectacular views of animal habitats specific to grasslands and wetlands.

We spoke to the property manager of goose pond and he says this new trail will be beneficial for all visitors.

Travis Stoelting says, "It's going to really help people be able to access the property in ways that might have been difficult to otherwise."

Not only will the new trail offer safer walking and hiking conditions, but the new trail will also offer better views.

Jean Capler who is an avid bird watcher says, "If you get down on the trails you see some species that you aren't going to see up here. [Near the visitors center]"

It has been a record year for visitors at all Indiana State Park and Recreational areas. Stoelting wants everyone to know, Goose Pond is a perfect getaway. "People want to get out and do things and this is the kind of place where you can do that safely right now."

Stoelting also wants the public to know there have been new exhibits placed in the Visitor's Center at Goose Pond and they are starting phase two which will add more exhibits.

Plans to begin work on the new trail will occur in early spring 2021. It will likely be done in early 2022.

To learn more about Goose Pond F.W.A., you can go to on.IN.gov/goosepondfwa.