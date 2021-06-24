New traffic warning systems bring safety to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new traffic warning system aims to keep vehicles moving safely.

The Indiana Department of Transportation installed an Intersection Conflict Warning System on Thursday.

The system warns drivers of approaching traffic. It includes signs and vehicle detectors under the pavement.

The Federal Highway Administration says this tool can reduce severe crashes by 20 to 30 percent.

The system is located at US 41 and Evans Avenue in northern Vigo County.

INDOT says these systems provide an extra layer of caution and urge drivers to continue to practice safe driving habits at the intersections.

"These intersections we found, don't qualify for a traffic signal," Debbie Calder of INDOT said. "They don't have the traffic volumes that we need to meet the criteria for that. But it's an area that we have seen maybe more crashes at these intersections than we have at others."

INDOT has plans to disperse more of these conflict warning signs to other counties throughout Indiana.