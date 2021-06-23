New traffic safety tool, built into the pavement, set to activate Terre Haute intersection

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new traffic safety tool from the Indiana Department of Transportation will be in Vigo County.

It's called an 'Intersection Conflict Warning System.' The system includes signs as well as vehicle detectors under the pavement.

They warn drivers of approaching traffic at two-way, stop-controlled intersections.

The goal is to alert drivers in real-time about oncoming or waiting vehicles.

The system will be at US 41 and Evans Avenue in northern Vigo County. That's north of Skyking Airport.

INDOT plans to activate the system on Thursday.