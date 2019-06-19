New traffic light to be installed on U.S. 41 ahead of southside Menards opening

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You will soon see a new traffic light on U.S. 41 in southern Vigo County.
The light will be installed at 41 and Woodsmall Drive.
It will be to help control the flow of traffic for the new Menards store.
A representative from INDOT told News 10 the light should be active by mid-July.
A three-day notice will be given before the switch is flipped.
