New town hall opens in Riley

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A town in Vigo County is excited to welcome a new central location. Leaders from Riley had a ribbon-cutting Monday. It was for a new town hall.

Board members said they've been working on the project for the last five to six years. They say they'll have their first town board meeting there, then, it'll be open to the Riley community to rent out for small events.

Town board president, Steve Trevarthan says it's been a long time coming, but they're so glad it's here.

"It's a great feeling really because we've been doing this, planning everything for many years now, and to see it finally become a reality is really great to see," Trevarthan said.

Town leaders say they were able to use the sale of utilities to pay for the new town hall.