New tool will help Vigo County teachers help kids having issues at home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another resource in the school system to ensure kids are getting the help they need is in the works.

The Vigo County School Corporation is partnering with the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Handle With Care.'

It's a program that allows officers to notify schools if a student has been involved in a traumatic incident at home.

It doesn't give staff specific details of what happened but allows for an extra set of eyes to watch over the kids.

The program is expected to roll out by October.