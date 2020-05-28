New tool in Vigo County could help save more lives

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Vigo County dispatch is rolling out a new tool that could quickly save lives.

It's called rapid SOS and using technology it gives exact locations and gets help to you sooner.

When you typically call 911, it pings dispatch to the closest cellphone tower. The issue is that it could be miles away from your actual location.

On the other hand, rapid SOS sends your phone's location using GPS. This can pinpoint your exact location, not the surrounding area.

News 10 reached out to 911 Director, Vickie Oster.

Oster tells us she's excited to use the one-of-a-kind tool in the valley.

"We're excited to get on it and in it in the beginning and hopefully if it saves one life, it's definitely worth it," said Oster.

While the tool can find your exact location, Oster tells us it does not invade your privacy.

"They don't track you for that information anywhere. They don't keep it anywhere. This is specifically to use to locate you to help emergency services find you better."

The tool is still developing. Oster says the next step is to provide the tool for large corporate buildings.