New texting resource will help Vigo County Health Department monitor virus symptoms

The Vigo County Health Department has a new resource to help monitor people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 12:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department has a new resource to help monitor people with COVID-19 symptoms.

A text illness monitoring system is now in place.

These messages will go to people who are exposed...or potentially exposed to the virus. It will contain questions asking if that person is still experiencing symptoms.

"If we get a yes back about any of those questions about symptoms, the health department will contact them directly and go further with the investigation on how they're feeling...if they need medical attention," Roni Elder, from the Vigo County Health Department said.

The resource is made possible by the CDC

