New technology is helping connect families

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At a time when the pandemic has made it harder to connect with loved ones Cloverleaf Healthcare is trying to bridge that gap with a new robot named Ethel.

Ethel is a robot with an iPad on top that allows residents to communicate remotely with their families.

Ethel is on wheels and can be controlled by loved ones no matter where they are.

Ethel arrived at the facility in October.

The Community Liaison Director says she's gotten positive feedback so far.

"I like the idea of having Ethel because that gives them peace of mind, so they don't have to worry about not being able to see them," says Allie Taylor the Community Liaison Director.

If you want to use ethel to speak with your loved ones at the facility, all you have to do is call cloverleaf to set up a time.

That number is (812) 446-2309.