New teachers receive the star treatment in Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Staff at one local school district took the chance to jump into the new school year...with a fun twist.

The Linton-Stockton School Corporation had a back to school rally on Friday.

But this wasn't your everyday rally.

Incoming teachers received the star treatment.

Special hosts introduced them just like they would in a pro sports draft.

New district Superintendent Kathy Goad was behind the idea.

She wanted the staff's first day to be memorable.

Our own Rick Semmler got in on the fun to make the day special.