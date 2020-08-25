New tactic thieves are using to get into your home, how to avoid being next

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In the Wabash Valley, concerns are growing on social media. That comes after a post mentioning new tactics thieves are using to gain access to your home.

The posts came from the app, Nextdoor.

That's where community members explained how thieves are using garage door openers to get into garages or homes.

According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, while this new tactic is unique, theft is an issue year-round.

That's one of the many reasons why you should always hide your opener in a safe place like a glove compartment or inside your home.

Ames says these simple steps could save you a lot of trouble.

"You may think oh it's no big deal, I'm going to leave my garage door opener in the vehicle those are things that all of a sudden all they have to do is bust out the window and gain access to your car and then they gain access to your garage and house as well," said Ames.

Another way to avoid theft is by changing up your routine. Ames says thieves watch your every move, learning your daily routine.

"One thing about being vigilant is making sure you're not doing the same routine over and over again, thieves do watch people. They see the routine and they're like okay, I know they're home at 5:05 in the evening. Maybe come home five, ten minutes later, take a different route that you're coming home to."

As always, if you notice something suspicious, be sure to report it to local law enforcement.