TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the cut of a ribbon, Taco 101 is now open in Terre Haute.

You'll find the new restaurant at 1330 Wabash Avenue.

Owners Charles and Samantha Harris say they will serve up an authentic taste of Mexico.

Everything offered in their menu will be fresh.

Taco 101 is open Monday through Saturday from 7 am to midnight. On Sundays, you can stop in from 11 am to 10 pm.