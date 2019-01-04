New systems works to help semi drivers find a safe place to park

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A new system hopes to make interstate travel safer.

It is aimed at semi-truck drivers who have a hard time finding places to park and rest.

They reach their legal service limits and end up parking unsafely or illegally.

'Trucks Park Here' gives truckers access to safe and convenient parking areas.

It involves signs, smartphones apps, and websites.

Those tools connect drivers to real-time parking availability.

This is a multi-state effort.

Indiana's part features 19 sites along Interstates 65, 69, and 70.