New survey shows Indiana businesses are optimistic about the state's economic recovery

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Indiana Chamber survey shows Hoosier employers are optimistic as the state recovers from the pandemic.

Just under 900 business leaders completed surveys as part of the Accelerating Indiana Initiative.

Almost two-thirds believe the economy will be better a year from now. For their individual businesses, 57 percent anticipate being in a better position in one year.

They identify the primary obstacles as a lack of qualified workers, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, and government regulations.