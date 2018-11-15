New superintendent discusses what goes into closing school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of you make have woken up on Thursday morning and questioned why school was actually cancelled in Vigo County.

There wasn't that much snow covering the ground.

We went straight to the top for the answer.

New Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Robert Hayworth explained the corporation's protocol to News 10.

He said they had bus drivers and faculty in four different areas in the community, driving the roads at 4:00 a.m.

"We have a call in and everyone is reporting what their conditions are. Obviously this morning, the ice got everyone's attention.

Dr. Hayworth said he also works with other school districts in neighboring counties to see what's happening in their area.

He told us there are built-in snow days in the school calendar that will cover this day off.