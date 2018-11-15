VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of you make have woken up on Thursday morning and questioned why school was actually cancelled in Vigo County.
There wasn't that much snow covering the ground.
We went straight to the top for the answer.
New Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Robert Hayworth explained the corporation's protocol to News 10.
He said they had bus drivers and faculty in four different areas in the community, driving the roads at 4:00 a.m.
"We have a call in and everyone is reporting what their conditions are. Obviously this morning, the ice got everyone's attention.
Dr. Hayworth said he also works with other school districts in neighboring counties to see what's happening in their area.
He told us there are built-in snow days in the school calendar that will cover this day off.
Related Content
- New superintendent discusses what goes into closing school
- Public hearing set to discuss new VCSC superintendent's contract
- VCSC superintendent discusses the creation of new oversight committee
- Illinois school consolidation moves to state superintendent
- Richland county gets new school superintendent
- Hiring process for next Vigo Schools Superintendent already underway
- School board hires University Placement Team for superintendent search
- Kathy Goad starts as superintendent at Linton-Stockton school corp
- Graduation nears for superintendent training to be school resource officer
- Discussing gender wage gaps