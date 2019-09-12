Clear

New study shows 1 in 3 Hoosiers are obese

A new report shows 1 in 3 Hoosiers are obese. The organization Trust for America’s Health conducted the study.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 1:04 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new report shows 1 in 3 Hoosiers are obese. The organization Trust for America’s Health conducted the study.

The annual State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America report shows more Americans across the country are packing on the pounds.

34.1% of Hoosiers, or 1 in 3, are considered obese. That puts Indiana in the 15th spot for the highest rate of adult obesity. The state is tied with Nebraska. This also means Indiana is worse than the national average of 30.9%.

Back in 2012, no state had an obesity rate higher than 35%. Now, Mississippi and West Virginia are tied for the worst rate with close to 40%.

Illinois is ranked 24th with 31.8%.

The extra weight is not just putting pressure on your body, but your wallet, as well.

Experts say obesity will cause healthcare spending to go up nationally by $149 million each year.

Those behind the study say the problem is getting worse.

President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, John Auerbach says, “Isolated programs and calls for life-style changes aren’t enough. Instead, our report highlights the fundamental changes that are needed in the social and economic conditions that make it challenging for people to eat healthy foods and get sufficient exercise.”

Experts explain obesity is “closely tied” to poverty. That’s why they say more should be done to help everyone get access to healthy food.

Study authors came up with 31 recommendations. A few include expanding programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, taxing sugary drinks and offering free preventive services.

Obesity is known to cause serious health problems like type 2 diabetes and it increases the risk for stroke and cancer.

Click here to see the study, or you can view the embedded PDF below. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
More heat, but cooler air is coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise money for Honey Creek Fire Department

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Two local police agencies set to take each other to court in annual basketball game

Image

Hamilton Center hosts clothing drive for people in need

Image

Getting the word about improved schools in Clay County

Image

New life for the old YMCA?

Image

Board of public works decides fate of dog

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Image

Police in Sullivan County say rumors of a man with a gun a midde school football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen