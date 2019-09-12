New study shows 1 in 3 Hoosiers are obese

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new report shows 1 in 3 Hoosiers are obese. The organization Trust for America’s Health conducted the study.

The annual State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America report shows more Americans across the country are packing on the pounds.

34.1% of Hoosiers, or 1 in 3, are considered obese. That puts Indiana in the 15th spot for the highest rate of adult obesity. The state is tied with Nebraska. This also means Indiana is worse than the national average of 30.9%.

Back in 2012, no state had an obesity rate higher than 35%. Now, Mississippi and West Virginia are tied for the worst rate with close to 40%.

Illinois is ranked 24th with 31.8%.

The extra weight is not just putting pressure on your body, but your wallet, as well.

Experts say obesity will cause healthcare spending to go up nationally by $149 million each year.

Those behind the study say the problem is getting worse.

President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, John Auerbach says, “Isolated programs and calls for life-style changes aren’t enough. Instead, our report highlights the fundamental changes that are needed in the social and economic conditions that make it challenging for people to eat healthy foods and get sufficient exercise.”

Experts explain obesity is “closely tied” to poverty. That’s why they say more should be done to help everyone get access to healthy food.

Study authors came up with 31 recommendations. A few include expanding programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, taxing sugary drinks and offering free preventive services.

Obesity is known to cause serious health problems like type 2 diabetes and it increases the risk for stroke and cancer.

Click here to see the study, or you can view the embedded PDF below.