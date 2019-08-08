New stores popping up in Terre Haute: What this could mean for the economy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The wait is over, Thursday morning, T.J. Maxx will open its door to a new location on U-S 41.

The store is just one of many additions sprucing up Terre Haute.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 7:30 a.m. along with hot dogs and a DJ.

News 10 spoke with several local shoppers to find out what they thought of the recent developments in the area.

Many of those residents say it's a step in the right direction for the economy.

Thelma Smith is an advocate for the new additions. Smith often travels to Indianapolis to run errands. She tells us that these stores will not only encourage her to shop locally and save gas money but also, help the economy overall.

"I keep saying it means a lot but you know economy-wise, help wise, we need these stores to help everything. It's a great thing and we need it. We need these stores," Smith said.

As of recently, there have been several renovations around the community.

Those renovations include the appearance of McAllister's Deli, the reconstruction of McDonald's, and the tearing down of Arby's.

T.J. Maxx is just one of the newest additions...and in no time Ross Dress for Less will be added to the list.

Local student, Tevi Park, tells News 10 that he hopes this brings in more job opportunities.

"I think it will be great for Terre Haute. With all new stores coming in it opens up lots of job opportunities, more customers, and more income for Terre Haute...it will bring people in from out of town. I'm just really excited to see Terre Haute growing as a city," Park said.