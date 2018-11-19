New store set to open on Tuesday in Honey Creek Mall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll soon be able to shop in a new store in the Honey Creek Mall.
Vendors' Village will open on Tuesday.
It will be in the former Carson's location.
The store provides 400 booth spaces and sells vintage, antique, and household items.
The Terre Haute store is their 5th location.
There are still some booth spaces available.
The grand opening is set for Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
There will be \giveaways and food all day long.
