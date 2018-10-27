New store opens in Honey Creek Mall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A new store is open for business inside Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute.
Shewey's held its grand opening Saturday. It's a pottery store where you can buy pieces and then paint them.
The business is based out of Paris, Illinois.
