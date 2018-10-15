TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Sears gets ready to close in Honey Creek Mall...a new store is getting ready to open.
Vendor's Village is moving into the former Carson's location.
The new store features 400 booths that they can rent out to vendors.
The booths will sell things like antiques, home decor, and retro items.
Construction is currently underway.
Business owners say they plan to open on November 20th.
Related Content
- New store getting ready to open in Honey Creek Mall at former Carson's location
- Honey Creek Mall store officially closes
- Hoosier hospitality found at Carson's in Honey Creek Mall
- Grand opening date set on new Honey Creek Mall store
- Honey Creek Mall's Sears location set to close
- New business moving into Honey Creek Mall
- Red Kettle Campaign kicks off at Honey Creek Mall
- Another anchor store at the Honey Creek Mall looks to be closing
- Terre Haute Police train at Honey Creek Mall for special response training
- New VA Clinic to go behind Honey Creek Mall, preparations underway to build $25 million facility
Scroll for more content...