New store getting ready to open in Honey Creek Mall at former Carson's location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Sears gets ready to close in Honey Creek Mall...a new store is getting ready to open.

Vendor's Village is moving into the former Carson's location.

The new store features 400 booths that they can rent out to vendors.

The booths will sell things like antiques, home decor, and retro items.

Construction is currently underway.

Business owners say they plan to open on November 20th.