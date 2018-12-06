New store, featuring local artists and gift makers opens downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A ribbon cutting marks the grand opening of a new, downtown Terre Haute store.
It is called Studio 29.
The store features handmade items from local artists and gift makers.
The owner of the store, Jessica Fields, also owns Campbell Creek Artisan Shops.
Fields told us there was a need for more space for these kinds of vendors and items.
"Everybody is tired of big box stores...they want to go back to mom and pop. They love how it used to be downtown. You talk about how it was decorated and how you come out on a Saturday and it was packed," Fields said.
You'll find Studio 29 at 6th Street and Wabash Avenue.
