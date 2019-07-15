Clear

New dollar store opens inside Honey Creek Mall

The Honey Creek Mall is home to a new dollar store.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store is open at Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute as dollar store 11 for $10 launches a brick-and-mortar store.

The store offers $1 deals with an 11th item free after the first 10. The store opened late last week and is still being stocked, according to the company. 11 for $10 LLC in Honey Creek Mall is a spinoff of the online 11for10.com website launched by Dollar Fanatic LLC.

11for10.com is moving from its online focus to operating more as an offline "dollar store" model due to increases in shipping and handling costs.

The company founder Pierre said, “With the excitement around the new Honey Creek Mall ownership and the positive leadership of the Mall Manager, we think this can end up as our first permanent Brick and Mortar location.”

The store is taking input on what kind of items to have stocked. Some of the items currently available at 11 for $10 include smart phone cases and cords, snacks, DVDs, school supplies, apparel, home decor, baby accessories, household items, holiday, seasonal products, and more.

Store hours are Monday - Saturday: 10a.m. to 9p.m. and Sunday: Noon to 6p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Sun & Clouds, Showers & Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

Image

Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. High: 85°

Image

Brazil mural celebrated at open house

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program earns national award

Image

Crosswalk Painting Project

Image

Community supports family of teen killed in car accident

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win streak secrets

Image

Seniors get a view from above!

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way