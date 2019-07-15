New dollar store opens inside Honey Creek Mall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store is open at Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute as dollar store 11 for $10 launches a brick-and-mortar store.

The store offers $1 deals with an 11th item free after the first 10. The store opened late last week and is still being stocked, according to the company. 11 for $10 LLC in Honey Creek Mall is a spinoff of the online 11for10.com website launched by Dollar Fanatic LLC.

11for10.com is moving from its online focus to operating more as an offline "dollar store" model due to increases in shipping and handling costs.

The company founder Pierre said, “With the excitement around the new Honey Creek Mall ownership and the positive leadership of the Mall Manager, we think this can end up as our first permanent Brick and Mortar location.”

The store is taking input on what kind of items to have stocked. Some of the items currently available at 11 for $10 include smart phone cases and cords, snacks, DVDs, school supplies, apparel, home decor, baby accessories, household items, holiday, seasonal products, and more.

Store hours are Monday - Saturday: 10a.m. to 9p.m. and Sunday: Noon to 6p.m.