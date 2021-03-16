New storage hopes to make voting equipment more secure in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An old cabinet in the basement of the Knox County courthouse looks pretty unassuming. It's something you might see in your garage. But for years the county's voting equipment has been stored there.

Knox County clerk David Shelton says, "It had external hinges where all you needed was a screwdriver pull off a few screws and you could have access to our voting machines."

Down the hall sits the solution. Multiple rolling shelves that lock into position. This means no one can access the equipment without a key. The storage cost the county about 20 thousand dollars. It holds the county's current equipment.

Shelton explains, "They have a unique numbered seal on there to prevent tampering or at least to be able to detect if anybody attempted to tamper with anything. And just to be able to lock these up at one location it just helps the system a lot."

The storage can also hold e-poll books. That equipment is currently being considered by the county.

Shelton says, "We may have a mini clerks conference here with as many as six or seven county clerks here at our meeting Wednesday night. To hear the personal experiences of these clerks with their e-poll books."