New stoplight in place on U.S. 41 in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new traffic light in place just south of Terre Haute.
It's at U.S. Highway 41 and Woodsmall Drive, near the new Menards.
The Indiana Department of Transportation activated the light on Thursday morning.
It was put in place to help control the traffic coming in and out of Menards.
INDOT wants drivers to be aware of the new addition to help keep everyone safe.
