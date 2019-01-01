Clear

New stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages

Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown says social media stalking and harassment is a real issue.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 6:57 PM
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The new year brings new laws.

A stalking law in Illinois has been expanded to include social media messages. The law took effect January 1st.

The change means businesses, places of worship and schools can also ask for a restraining order.

Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown says social media stalking and harassment is a real issue. However, in Clark County, he says a majority of the complaints he sees have to do with unwanted text messages.

Sheriff Bill Brown says, "Well, the answer is simple to us; block the phone number. You know, don't let them have access to your phone and that's the first process that we start."

He adds police will make contact with a potential stalker and ask that they stop. Authorities can also move forward with orders of protection.

