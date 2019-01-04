VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI/WVUT) - Vincennes and Knox County leaders are making progress n the Pantheon Renovations.
There's an addition to the design interior of the building.
A $75,000 sprinkler system is being worked into the plans, and most of the planning is complete.
The architect said the interior work will take six to eight months.
Bidding for the project should start within a couple of weeks.
Related Content
- New sprinkler system being worked into Pantheon Theater plans
- Pantheon Theater applies for grant
- Pantheon Theater Project moving forward
- Plans revealed for the future of the Pantheon Theater
- Plans accepted for Pantheon theatre project
- Knox County Council readjusts Pantheon agreement
- Purdue announces $2 million towards Pantheon project
- When new and classic collide, plans in the works for new drive-in movie theater
- Potential inter-local agreement in Knox County to operate Pantheon Theatre
- A Christmas tradition at the movie theaters
Scroll for more content...