New sprinkler system being worked into Pantheon Theater plans

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI/WVUT) - Vincennes and Knox County leaders are making progress n the Pantheon Renovations.

There's an addition to the design interior of the building.

A $75,000 sprinkler system is being worked into the plans, and most of the planning is complete.

The architect said the interior work will take six to eight months.

Bidding for the project should start within a couple of weeks.