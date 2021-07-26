New splash pad ready for fun in Bicknell

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - City and county leaders met up first thing Monday morning at Southside park. Flanked by residents, the ribbon was cut on a new splash pad. The adults quickly moved so kids could get to having fun.

Korbin Trowbridge says, "I thought it'd come out next summer. One time they had nothing here. Then when we came back, like a week later, they had everything done, and it was open."

The splash pad gives kids like Korbin Trowbridge a place to cool off.

While work began on the project earlier this year...the wheels got in motion back when the North Knox Swimland was forced to close in 2018.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook explains, "We knew that we needed a water feature of some kind. During one council meeting, it was suggested how about a splash pad. And it really started from there."

The splash pad cost just over $130,000. Most of that funding came from donations.

Estabrook says, "It's a huge accomplishment for the city of Bicknell. We were able to seek funding from outside sources and put together a water feature that helps us with quality of place."

The splash pad is operated by a button at the edge of the concrete pad. That gives kids some time to enjoy a break from the heat. But it also helps to keep folks from the community in the community.

Estabrook says, "To come down and talk to kids who just think it's fantastic. We've talked to parents who maybe can't get to the next city over to go to the pool can come here."

Giving kids like Trowbridge a fun day without a long trip.