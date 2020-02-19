New speaker series focuses on technology

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new speaker series is helping teach the ins and outs of technology. It's called 'Tech Talk.'

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Indiana State, and the Indiana Small Business Development Center are working together on this.

The idea is for local experts to come in and talk about tech.

On Wednesday, several people of all ages heard from ISU Professor William Mackey on behavioral cybersecurity. That's essentially a focus on the people who are behind the computer and how to prevent cybercrimes.

This is the first talk of the series.