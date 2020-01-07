TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is set to open in Vigo County.
Sam's Southern Eatery is planning to open on the south side of Terre Haute.
It's taking over the old location for Tokyo Japanese Grill on Third Street.
Sam's Southern Eatery specializes in cajun and southern-style food.
News 10 reached out to restaurant officials to learn more about an opening date. A temporary sign in front of the building says 'now open,' but it didn't actually appear to be.
Related Content
- New southern-style restaurant set to open in Terre Haute
- New Terre Haute restaurant set to open next week
- Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
- Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring
- Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant set to hold open interviews
- New wings restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side
- New restaurant plans spring opening on Terre Haute's north side
- New restaurant open for business in downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...