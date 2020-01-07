New southern-style restaurant set to open in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is set to open in Vigo County.

Sam's Southern Eatery is planning to open on the south side of Terre Haute.

It's taking over the old location for Tokyo Japanese Grill on Third Street.

Sam's Southern Eatery specializes in cajun and southern-style food.

News 10 reached out to restaurant officials to learn more about an opening date. A temporary sign in front of the building says 'now open,' but it didn't actually appear to be.