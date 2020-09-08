New solar ordinance opens the door for renewable resource in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Driving through Knox county you'll see a lot of open fields. These are perfect areas to build a solar farm. According to Knox county officials, the solar industry has noticed.

Knox County commissioner Kellie Streeter says, "We have several decommissioned power stations and it makes sense for them to come on to the grid. A lot of the land around there is, it is agricultural but it is also some reclaimed coal grounds."

A new ordinance handles the interest generated. It then spells out the permitting process. This makes sure any businesses coming into the county are on the up and up.

Businesses will need to go before the commissioners and the area planning committee. Each solar farm will have to follow a number of guidelines. These range from fencing to addressing glare from the panels.

Finally, a decommissioning plan is put in place.

Streeter explains, "We wanted to make sure that if for some reason the project failed ten years down the road that they wouldn't just abandon these solar panels and we would be left to clean up a huge mess. This decommissioning plan includes some protects from that."

Tenaska Solar is the first organization to move forward in the county. They are currently leasing about 1,200 acres of land.