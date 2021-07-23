New skate park in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --Many around the Wabash Valley are now able to enjoy a new addition.

Sheridan Park now has a skate park!

Many are already utilizing the new feature of the park.

The city of Terre Haute tells us when the pool closed at the park; they were looking to do something with the space that kids would enjoy.

The mayor of Terre Haute, Duke Bennett, tells News 10 the stake park gives kids in the area something to do that is close to home.

If you want to check out the park for yourself, it's located on the north side of Terre Haute at 28th & Beech Streets.