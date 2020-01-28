VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's something new welcoming people to Vermillion County on State Road 63.
New signs were placed commemorating the state championships of the county schools.
The signs were unveiled on Tuesday. They showcase championships from 2002, 2014, and 2018.
They are customized to the colors of each school.
County commissioners told us these signs were years in the making.
"We're so proud of our students for all the effort they put into these things - and our staff who work tirelessly. A lot of hours away from home, from family, from their whole lives to pour into our kids to accomplish things like this," South Vermillion High School Principal Mark Schimmel said.
There's room on the sign for future championships.
Related Content
- New signs featuring state championship wins placed on State Road 63 in Vermillion County
- Two people injured in crash on State Road 63
- South Vermillion High School's band celebrates a state championship
- State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built
- Work to begin on State Road 71 In Vermillion County Monday
- Indiana State Police Trooper injured during Vermillion County domestic dispute
- Vermillion and Parke Counties receive $60,000 state grant
- Vermillion County Election Results
- Man reportedly driving the wrong way on 63 in Vermillion arrested for auto theft
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ