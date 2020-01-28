New signs featuring state championship wins placed on State Road 63 in Vermillion County

Clear
Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's something new welcoming people to Vermillion County on State Road 63.

New signs were placed commemorating the state championships of the county schools.

They are customized to the colors of each school.

County commissioners told us these signs were years in the making.

"We're so proud of our students for all the effort they put into these things - and our staff who work tirelessly. A lot of hours away from home, from family, from their whole lives to pour into our kids to accomplish things like this," South Vermillion High School Principal Mark Schimmel said.

There's room on the sign for future championships.

