New sign honors Terre Haute firefighter who lost his life to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new marker will help the community remember a firefighter who died from COVID-19.

The City of Terre Haute installed a new street sign on Monday.

It says 'John Schoffstall Memorial Way.'

LNIK | FIREFIGHTERS REMEMBER JOHN SCHOFFSTALL AFTER HE LOSES BATTLE TO COVID-19

This is near Station Five at 9th and Ohio Streets in downtown Terre Haute.

Firefighters and family were there as city workers installed the sign.

"It's an honor to raise these signs and have a place for people and the community to drive by and see theses signs, knowing that John gave his ll for this community...this department," Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Jeff Fisher said.

It's customary for the city to honor fallen public safety workers this way. The signs often o the route to or from work.